The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

