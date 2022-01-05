The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ALL opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

