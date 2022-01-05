Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $950.00 to $1,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $856.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.04, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,074.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

