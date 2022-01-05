Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $900.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,056.78, but opened at $1,134.76. Tesla shares last traded at $1,152.62, with a volume of 347,979 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $845.18.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,074.22 and a 200-day moving average of $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

