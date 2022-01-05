Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

TELL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

