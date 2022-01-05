Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.27. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 57,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $990.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

