Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.27. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 57,769 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $990.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.