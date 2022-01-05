Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Update

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TFRFF stock remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79. Tefron has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

