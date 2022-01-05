Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Update

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TFRFF stock remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79. Tefron has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.
Tefron Company Profile
