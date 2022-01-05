TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of TE Connectivity worth $179,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

