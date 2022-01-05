TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

