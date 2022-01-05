Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to Sell at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTM. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

