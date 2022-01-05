Tapmydata Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.14 million and $94.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

