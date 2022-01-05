Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 129.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

NYSE TSM traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 293,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average is $117.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

