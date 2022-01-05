Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.65. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

