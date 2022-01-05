T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Shares of TROW opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

