Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 828,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,988,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

