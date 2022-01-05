Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

