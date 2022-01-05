Synovus Financial Corp Has $32.73 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

INTC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 545,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. The firm has a market cap of $215.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

