Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

