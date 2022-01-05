Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Shares of SYK opened at $277.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average is $264.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

