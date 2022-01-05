Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $65,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,194. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

