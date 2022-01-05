Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. 45,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,393. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

