Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 24,360 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.05% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $153,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $143.46. 642,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,512,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

