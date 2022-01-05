SYNC Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $107.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00287599 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009924 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003286 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,352,339 coins and its circulating supply is 125,626,859 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

