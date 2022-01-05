SWS Partners Purchases 140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SWS Partners grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $254.62. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $253.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

