SWS Partners Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.