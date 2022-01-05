SWS Partners Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

