SWS Partners Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 348.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,152,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 290.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,853,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,041,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.89. 232,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,959,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $747.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.36. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

