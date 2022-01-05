SWS Partners Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 195.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.15. 1,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,532. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.