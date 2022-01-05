SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 17,596 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 5,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

