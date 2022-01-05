Swiss National Bank Sells 64,600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Nutrien worth $153,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after buying an additional 169,709 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE NTR opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

