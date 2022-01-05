Swiss National Bank Sells 64,300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $133,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.