Swiss National Bank Sells 125,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,162,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of General Motors worth $272,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

