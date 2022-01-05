Swiss National Bank Has $173.04 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Amphenol worth $173,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

