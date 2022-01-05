Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.88 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.85 ($0.33). 3,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of £32.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

