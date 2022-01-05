SuperRare Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. SuperRare has a market cap of $109.94 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperRare has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

