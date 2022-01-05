Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Update

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 440,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

