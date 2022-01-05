Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0689 on Major Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $22,844.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00480686 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,514,825 coins and its circulating supply is 40,814,825 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.