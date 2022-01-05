Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.85

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 25412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research firms have commented on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

