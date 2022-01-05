Strong Trading Up 12.8% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $645.71 or 0.01403932 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $89.28 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

