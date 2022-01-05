Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster third-quarter 2021 results. Earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.2% and 5%, respectively. Despite top-line growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined 50% due to lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Third-quarter enrollments also fell due to the above-mentioned headwinds. It expects to witness challenges in the Australia/New Zealand segment in 2021 on extended restrictions and COVID-related border closures. That said, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are commendable.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 72.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

