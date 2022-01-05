STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after buying an additional 211,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,549,000 after buying an additional 101,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,756,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

