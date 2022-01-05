StoneBridge Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:APACU) Lock-Up Period To End on January 12th

StoneBridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. StoneBridge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ APACU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000.

