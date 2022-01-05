Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.3 days.

Shares of Stockland stock remained flat at $$3.10 on Wednesday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

