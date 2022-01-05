Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.3 days.
Shares of Stockland stock remained flat at $$3.10 on Wednesday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.
About Stockland
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.