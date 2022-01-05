Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.13. Approximately 25,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,642,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 504,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

