State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 27.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 111.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 296.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,689,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

