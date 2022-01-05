State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $181,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 603,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 117,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 188,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 33,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.46.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

