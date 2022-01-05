State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Broadcom worth $231,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.0% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.90 on Wednesday, hitting $660.02. 10,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,519. The company has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.