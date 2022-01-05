Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$80.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.10. The company had a trading volume of 121,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,285. The stock has a market cap of C$7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$41.14 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.