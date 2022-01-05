Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 50,831 shares.The stock last traded at $55.99 and had previously closed at $55.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 953,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stantec by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

